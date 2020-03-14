Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,244 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.19% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:NSA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

