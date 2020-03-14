Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after buying an additional 369,699 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $2,863,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $15,564,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

