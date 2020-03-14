Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

