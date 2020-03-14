Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $4.08 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

SHOO opened at $27.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

