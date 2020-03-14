Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $22.22 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

