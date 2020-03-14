Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,166,000 after acquiring an additional 678,862 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 143,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

