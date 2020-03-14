Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Acuity Brands worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

