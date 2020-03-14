Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,975 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 871,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 233,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 414,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 291,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.