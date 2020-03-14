Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,550 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

