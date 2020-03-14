Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

