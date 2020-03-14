Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $97.28 and a twelve month high of $141.39.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.