Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.