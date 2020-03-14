Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,545 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Shares of FRT opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $100.14 and a twelve month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

