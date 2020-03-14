Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,601 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 139.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $135.30 on Friday. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.65 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.06.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

