Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 23,527 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,490,000 after purchasing an additional 175,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of AMH opened at $27.94 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 96.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 17,975 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $512,647.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,390,701 shares of company stock worth $39,091,642. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.