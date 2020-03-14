Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,288 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR opened at $25.08 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

