Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,638 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

