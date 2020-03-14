Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,588 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Generac worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,500,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Generac by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,314,000 after acquiring an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Generac by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,374 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Generac by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 359,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 233,828 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Generac by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.