Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 47,987 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 269,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

