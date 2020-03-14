Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

