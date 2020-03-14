Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 637.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.