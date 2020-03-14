Fmr LLC Sells 355 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 265,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:HXL opened at $50.72 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.