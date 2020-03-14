Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Stock Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $32.83 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12.

