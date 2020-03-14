Fmr LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $102.36 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.19 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.85.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

