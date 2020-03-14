Fmr LLC Sells 39,500 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTA opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $47.42 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

