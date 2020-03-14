Fmr LLC Buys 34,345 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 10,937.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. Arch Coal Inc has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

