Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAFD opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,631.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

