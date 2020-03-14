Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,765,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,209,000 after buying an additional 1,220,778 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 420,250 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.