10,000 Shares in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Bought by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THOR. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,439,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,475,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,569,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Synthorx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

THOR stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.75. Synthorx Inc has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR)

