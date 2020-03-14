Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.30.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $287.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

