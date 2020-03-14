Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,648.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE BIP opened at $41.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 587.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.