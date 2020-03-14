Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 459.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,237 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.70% of Petmed Express worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $2,475,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Petmed Express by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Petmed Express by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Petmed Express by 122.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.61. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. ValuEngine cut Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.