Fmr LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $168.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $155.86 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.67.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

