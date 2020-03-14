Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.18% of Pagerduty worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pagerduty by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pagerduty by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 311,617 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,251,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter valued at $4,053,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

NYSE PD opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Pagerduty Inc has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $59.82.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,764.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.