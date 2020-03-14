RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of RPC worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RPC by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

RES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of RES stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.36.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

