Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 420,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $740,000.

RCKT stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

