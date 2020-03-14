Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Cass Information Systems worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

CASS opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

