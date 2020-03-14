Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 863 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Casey`s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Petmed Express Inc
Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Petmed Express Inc
Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands
Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands
Fmr LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF
Fmr LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF
Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc
Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report