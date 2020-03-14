Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 863 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,723 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 186,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $162.14 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

