Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 228,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Textainer Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 68,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Textainer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $397.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.26. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.