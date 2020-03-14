Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.29 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

