Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Stratasys worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.39 million, a PE ratio of -72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Stratasys Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

