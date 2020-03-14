Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,075,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,806,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 173,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.