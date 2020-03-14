G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of G1 Therapeutics worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 383.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.11. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

