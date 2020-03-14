Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.66 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after purchasing an additional 456,605 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a current ratio of 9.42. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.30.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $120,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,317 shares of company stock worth $6,537,919.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

