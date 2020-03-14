Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,314 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52. Upland Software Inc has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

