Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 120,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWK. ValuEngine raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

