Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 72,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 387,710 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $314.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.65.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

