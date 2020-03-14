Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,044 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $192.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.27 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

