Camden National Bank Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

