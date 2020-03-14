BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Wendys comprises about 0.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Wendys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys Co has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

